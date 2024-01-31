StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of EIGR stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.31. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.01.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.49% and a negative net margin of 590.80%. The business had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -49.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.
