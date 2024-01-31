StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.31. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.49% and a negative net margin of 590.80%. The business had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -49.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 2,582,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,030,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after buying an additional 111,247 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,088,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 837,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 27,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 337,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

