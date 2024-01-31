Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) vs. CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Financial Comparison

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) and CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Unicharm and CK Hutchison, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicharm 0 0 0 0 N/A CK Hutchison 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of CK Hutchison shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Unicharm and CK Hutchison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicharm 8.15% 10.07% 6.89% CK Hutchison N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unicharm and CK Hutchison’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicharm $6.88 billion N/A $520.58 million $0.18 38.22 CK Hutchison $33.65 billion 0.59 $4.70 billion N/A N/A

CK Hutchison has higher revenue and earnings than Unicharm.

Dividends

Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. CK Hutchison pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Unicharm pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Unicharm has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CK Hutchison has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CK Hutchison beats Unicharm on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand. It also provides masks under the Unicharm brand; home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand name; cosmetic cotton and wet wipes under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand name. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Grand Deli, Best Balance, Physicalife Dog, Silver Plate, Aiken Genki, Manner Wear, Deo Sheet, Silver Spoon, AllWell, Physicalife Cat, Deo Toilet, Deo Sand, Deo Clean, and Neko Genki brands; and deodorizing beads. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials related products, etc., as well as food-packaging materials. Unicharm Corporation was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 51 ports spanning 25 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, river trade, and ship repair facilities. It also operates retail brands with stores that offer personal care, health and beauty products, food and fine wines, consumer electronics, and electrical appliances, as well as operates supermarkets; and manufactures and distributes bottled water and other beverages under the Watsons Water and Mr. Juicy brands. In addition, the company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and other infrastructure related businesses. Further, it provides mobile telecommunications and data services, as well as operates as an integrated energy company. Additionally, it researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, markets, and sells nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture-related products; provides marine construction and ship repair yard, general engineering, and tug operations, water supply and sewerage, electricity generation and distribution, gas distribution, and aircraft maintenance services; and leases rolling stocks. CK Hutchison Holdings Limited was founded in 1828 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

