Brokerages Set Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Target Price at $111.50

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weatherford International

Weatherford International Stock Down 12.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $102.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 557.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weatherford International

(Get Free Report

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.