OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives $14.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,663,000 after buying an additional 610,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 7.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,376,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,238,000 after buying an additional 453,574 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 50.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,300,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,538,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,059,000 after acquiring an additional 55,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. OUTFRONT Media has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.78%.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Articles

