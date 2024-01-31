Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $302.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $296.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $670,512,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $284.76 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

