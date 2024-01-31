Lee Enterprises (LEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.72). Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million.

Lee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEE opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. Lee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

