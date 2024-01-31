Deluxe (DLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Deluxe has set its FY23 guidance at $3.20-3.45 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.00 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. On average, analysts expect Deluxe to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of DLX opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $860.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 173.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 424.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLX

About Deluxe

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.