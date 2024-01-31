StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of DXYN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.58 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 76.37% and a negative net margin of 8.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 439,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

