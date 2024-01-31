StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of DXYN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.58 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 76.37% and a negative net margin of 8.68%.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
