StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised MEI Pharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $9.93. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 86.21% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 476,251 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

