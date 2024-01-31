Brokers Issue Forecasts for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 2.5 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $68.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 559,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,152 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,316,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.