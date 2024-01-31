CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, February 2nd

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. The 1-23 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, February 2nd.

CalAmp Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalAmp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.