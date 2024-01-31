StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $18.30 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $92.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Old Point Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 85,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.