StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $18.30 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $92.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Old Point Financial
- How to Invest in Energy
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.