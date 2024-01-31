StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded RADCOM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

RADCOM Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.50 million, a P/E ratio of 137.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in RADCOM by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in RADCOM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 753,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 63,622 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in RADCOM by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in RADCOM by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

