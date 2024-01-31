Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $1.80 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 238.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.