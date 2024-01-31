Archrock, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Archrock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Archrock’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.04 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.68%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE:AROC opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. Archrock has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 7.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Archrock by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archrock by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 116.98%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

