Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Baker Hughes’ Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.2 %

BKR opened at $29.34 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.