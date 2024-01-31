Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Baker Hughes’ Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.
Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.2 %
BKR opened at $29.34 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
