Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 4.2 %

ARE stock opened at $121.18 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 365.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,162 shares of company stock worth $2,294,405 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

