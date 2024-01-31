FY2024 Earnings Estimate for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Issued By DA Davidson

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Busey in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

First Busey Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. First Busey has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $11,053,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 66,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $175,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $175,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,800 shares of company stock valued at $312,409. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 44.24%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

