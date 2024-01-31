OneWater Marine (ONEW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2024 guidance at $3.25-$3.75 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $450.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OneWater Marine Stock Down 3.2 %
ONEW opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $407.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.52.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.
