OneWater Marine (ONEW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2024 guidance at $3.25-$3.75 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $450.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Stock Down 3.2 %

ONEW opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $407.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 557,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Featured Stories

