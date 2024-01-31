Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:RCL opened at $126.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $130.97. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

