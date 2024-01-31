Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:RCL opened at $126.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $130.97. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77.
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.79.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
