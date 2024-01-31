RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of ROLL opened at $275.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.50 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

