Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ SEED opened at $1.56 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEED. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Origin Agritech in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth $118,000. 1.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

