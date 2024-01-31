Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $149,623.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,911. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

