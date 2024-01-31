GAP (NYSE:GPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GPS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.93.

GAP Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GAP stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 193.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GAP will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. GAP’s payout ratio is 600.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $844,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GAP news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,098,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $844,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 835,666 shares of company stock valued at $17,042,370. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

