Analysts Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) PT at $12.17

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE HIMS opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $64,570.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,212.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,597 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $92,511.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at $71,943.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $64,570.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 403,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,212.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,324 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 29.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 11.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.