Bio-Techne (TECH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. On average, analysts expect Bio-Techne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $72.71 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 447.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 34.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

