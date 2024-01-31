William Blair Weighs in on ServiceNow, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ServiceNow’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NOW opened at $785.79 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $789.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $708.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.64. The company has a market capitalization of $161.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,778. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

