Analysts Set Expectations for InflaRx’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of InflaRx in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for InflaRx's current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for InflaRx's Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 million.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on InflaRx from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

InflaRx stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.22. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,733,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587,670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of InflaRx by 45.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the second quarter valued at $1,071,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the second quarter valued at $8,920,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 144.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 80,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

