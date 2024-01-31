Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.11 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 87.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

