FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Decreased by Analyst

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will earn $16.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.77. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $13.73 per share.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VRTX. Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

VRTX stock opened at $446.08 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $283.60 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $399.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.