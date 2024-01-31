Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. Increased by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $11.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $10.62. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $850.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $23.89 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $13.11 EPS.
DECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $865.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.23.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:DECK opened at $773.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $699.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.23. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $776.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after buying an additional 510,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,493,000 after acquiring an additional 109,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
