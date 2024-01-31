Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. Increased by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $11.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $10.62. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $850.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $23.89 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $13.11 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $865.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.23.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $773.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $699.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.23. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $776.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after buying an additional 510,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,493,000 after acquiring an additional 109,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.