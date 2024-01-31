Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

SASR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of SASR opened at $26.19 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.53 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

