Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued on Friday, January 26th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.03. Trisura Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of C$730.71 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.63.

View Our Latest Report on TSU

Trisura Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Trisura Group stock opened at C$37.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.60 and a beta of 0.76. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.05 and a 1-year high of C$44.74. The company has a current ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George Myhal acquired 20,000 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$668,800.00. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trisura Group

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.