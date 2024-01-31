Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 25th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAAC
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 0.8 %
Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $764.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas (Argentina)
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.