National Bank Holdings Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for National Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.55. The consensus estimate for National Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $36.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17. National Bank has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $44.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after buying an additional 350,353 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,665,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after buying an additional 298,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 18.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after buying an additional 251,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in National Bank by 239.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 181,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in National Bank by 353.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 157,359 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at National Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

