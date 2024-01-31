Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in January

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Algoma Central Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGMJF stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

