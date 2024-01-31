Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in January

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Algoma Central Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of AGMJF stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97.
Algoma Central Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Central
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.