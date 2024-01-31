Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PKG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $169.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.25. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $176.96.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,827,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,821,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,486,000 after acquiring an additional 366,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

