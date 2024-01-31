ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,816,500 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 3,288,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 587.2 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance
Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ABN AMRO Bank
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.