ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,816,500 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 3,288,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 587.2 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

