Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) to Neutral

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BHLB opened at $25.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other news, Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 166.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 44,033 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

