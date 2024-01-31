StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CPIX opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.