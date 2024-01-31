StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPIX opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Featured Articles

