ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 471.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.15%. On average, research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLIR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
