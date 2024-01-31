Brokers Issue Forecasts for GoGold Resources Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoGold Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 26th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoGold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

GoGold Resources Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of GGD opened at C$1.32 on Monday. GoGold Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$2.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$433.25 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.21.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources ( TSE:GGD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.06 million. GoGold Resources had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

