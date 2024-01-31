StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.89. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 144.32% and a negative return on equity of 243.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

