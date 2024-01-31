StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.89. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.94.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 144.32% and a negative return on equity of 243.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.