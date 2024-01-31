GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.42 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.41.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

