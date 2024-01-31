Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $623,280.00, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.94. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

