Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $623,280.00, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.94. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
