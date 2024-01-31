StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.