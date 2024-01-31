StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.57.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Good Times Restaurants
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.