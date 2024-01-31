Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $281.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.53. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $163.28 and a 12 month high of $289.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.18%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total transaction of $2,462,231.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,482,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,505,723.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,376 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total transaction of $2,462,231.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,482,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,505,723.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.77, for a total transaction of $3,488,490.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,355,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,455,769.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,244 shares of company stock valued at $27,217,894 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,320,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 76.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 89,099 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 13.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 216,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 42.9% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 19.8% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

