Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $21.23.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
