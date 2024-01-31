Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $21.23.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

