NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Trading Down 5.9 %

NTWK opened at $2.06 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

