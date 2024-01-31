Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.71 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.43%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 89,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

